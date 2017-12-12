« AAA tests show premium fuel benefits some vehicles, but comes at a high cost | Main | NREL-led research could lead to improved enzyme performance to break down biomass for renewable fuels »

Print this post

Propane Autogas fueling nearly 600 Nestlé Waters’ delivery trucks; about 30% of NA fleet

12 December 2017

Nestlé Waters North America’s is deploying more than 400 additional medium-duty beverage delivery trucks fueled by propane autogas. The company now operates nearly 600 of these alternatively fueled trucks, which make up about 30% of its total North American fleet.

We’ve been running propane autogas vehicles since 2014, beginning with five class 5 vehicles. Based on the proven emissions reduction compared with our older diesel units, and lower fuel and total cost of ownership, we knew this was the right application for us within the alternative fuel space. With propane being domestically produced, it’s proven to have a more stable cost per gallon, while the fueling and maintenance infrastructures are much more cost effective than other alternative fuel options. —Bill Ardis, national fleet manager for the ReadyRefresh business unit of Nestlé Waters

ReadyRefresh’s additional Ford F-650/750 delivery trucks are each equipped with a ROUSH CleanTech propane autogas fuel system that provides 55 usable gallons of fuel.