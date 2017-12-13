« U of Waterloo team develops low-cost approach to stabilize Li metal anodes | Main | GE Aviation testing 100% Gevo Alcohol-to-Jet fuel »

Academy Bus orders 6 New Flyer electric buses for Columbia University

13 December 2017

Academy Express, LLC has awarded New Flyer a contract for six Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric, forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses complete with three charging stations. The buses will be deployed in 2018 on Columbia University’s Intercampus Shuttle network, operating between locations in Manhattan, New Jersey, and Rockland County serving over 30,000 students per year, with over 20,000 students using the Intercampus Shuttle network per month.

Introduction of New Flyer’s battery-electric, zero-emission buses support Columbia University’s Sustainability Plan, which aims to reduce transportation emissions through greener campus fleets and commute alternatives. The purchase is supported by New York State Electric Vehicle Voucher Incentive Funds (NYSERDA) focused on advancing clean vehicle technologies in New York.

Based in Hoboken, New Jersey, Academy Bus is the largest privately owned and operated motor coach company in the United States. Utilizing almost 1,200 buses across 18 locations from Boston to Miami, the company maintains a diverse set of service in charter, commuter, and casino operations. Academy Bus is the contractor on record for Columbia University shuttle procurement.