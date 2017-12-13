« SwRI opens ECTO-Lab for quick, cost-effective qualification of catalysts, emission control products | Main | U of Waterloo team develops low-cost approach to stabilize Li metal anodes »

Renovo and Samsung Electronics partnering on highly automated vehicle technology

13 December 2017

Renovo, a technology company that builds automated mobility operating systems, announced its collaboration with Samsung Electronics on the development of highly-automated vehicle technology. The collaboration, which has been underway since the beginning of the year, will enable the Samsung Strategy & Innovation Center (SSIC) Smart Machines Group to use Renovo’s AWare operating system in its first fleet of test vehicles in California. Samsung is also an investor in Renovo.

Renovo’s AWare OS is built specifically for automated mobility on demand (AMoD), and brings together heterogeneous systems safely and securely. AWare is already powering vehicles being tested on private and public roads today, and will continue to support additional AMoD pilot deployments in 2018.

We are delighted to have Samsung as a partner and investor, and to work with them to develop the highly automated vehicles that will reshape mobility in the coming years. Samsung is a global technology leader that helped disrupt the entire communications industry as traditional flip phones became the smartphones we use today. With a similar transformation coming to the mobility sector, Samsung was the first and obvious choice for Renovo to partner with as a technology collaborator and investor. Samsung’s recent announcements about their activities in the mobility sector underscore their commitment to it. We look forward to continuing to work together to develop and bring to market highly automated vehicle technology and solutions. —Chris Heiser, Co-Founder and CEO of Renovo

Samsung has already, through its other funds, partnered with and invested in a number of innovative automotive companies that will help create smarter, safer, connected vehicles.