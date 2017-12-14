« ARPA-E issues $100M OPEN funding opportunity announcement to support early-stage energy R&D | Main | moovel Group and SSB launching new mobility service in Stuttgart »

ABB delivers Bulgaria’s nationwide fast charging network

14 December 2017

Fast-charging stations from ABB can now be found on key roads across Bulgaria with plans underway to further extend the network to include all major roads and highways by the end of Q1 2018. ABB’s Terra53 fast chargers now cover the international routes from Sofia to the Greek border, with installations in key locations including Sofia, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Blagoevgrad, Sandanski, Rakov-ski, Stara Zagora, Liubumetz and Bourgas.

Terra53 integration partner and customer eMobility International is developing and managing an infrastructure of fast charging stations, operating under the brand Eldrive. It is supporting users in their understanding of electric mobility and enabling them to easily navigate to the nearest charging station or e-car rental station.

The most popular installation, Terra 53 CJG, offers compatibility with all-electric vehicles on the Bulgarian market, using the CHAdeMO, CCS and Type 2 AC standards and provides charging cycles between 15-60 minutes, depending on the capacity of the car battery.

The Terra 53 multi-standard DC charging station is a configurable single-, dual- or trip—outlet 50 kW fast charging station, operational in hard weather conditions from - 35 degrees to + 55 Celsius. Remote condition monitoring and remote troubleshooting are also important advantages of ABB chargers. By connecting chargers, service solutions and people, ABB is able to diagnose more than 90% of the service cases remotely, solving more than 60% of these cases without any site intervention in the past two years. This results in significant savings on downtime, traveling, transportation, man-hours, and resources. The Terra 53 is suited for use at highway rest stops, gasoline stations, car dealerships and busy urban areas, such as public parking lots.