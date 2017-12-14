« moovel Group and SSB launching new mobility service in Stuttgart | Main | ExxonMobil completes LNG acquisition in Mozambique Area 4 »

Print this post

German BMVI providing funding for conversion of ships to LNG fuel

14 December 2017

Effective immediately, applications for the conversion and conversion of seagoing ships to liquefied natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel can be submitted to the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI). The aim of the BMVI funding program is to promote the use of LNG in German maritime shipping. The funding is provided by the Mobility and Fuel Strategy (FMD), which will provide around €278 million (US$331 million) for all means of transport by 2020.

We want to be a pioneer in reducing emissions in shipping. That is why we promote the transition to alternative drive systems and accelerate their dissemination. We look forward to many innovative project ideas. —Christian Schmidt, Executive Federal Minister for Transport and Digital Infrastructure

Marine LNG contributes to reducing greenhouse gas and air pollutant emissions. In contrast to conventional oil-based marine fuels, LNG does not cause any emissions of sulfur oxides (SO x ). NO x emissions are reduced by up to 90% and particulate emissions by about 98% compared to conventional fuels.

Applications may be submitted by companies that own a ship or plan to build a new ship, as well as corporations and public law institutions. Depending on the size of the company, projects can receive up to 60% of the eligible costs.