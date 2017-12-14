« ORNL team proposes new electrode design to mitigate risk of battery failure in accidents; inspired by safety glass | Main | Workhorse Group applies for $250M loan from DOE Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) Loan Program »

Print this post

Cal Energy Commission awards ~$3M to EV ride-sharing projects in disadvantaged communities; fuel cell and BEV

14 December 2017

The California Energy Commission awarded nearly $3 million to car-sharing programs using electric vehicles in disadvantaged communities. The goal of the grants is to demonstrate the use of zero-emission vehicles in mobility services, such as car sharing and ride hailing, and provide an increased awareness of clean vehicle technologies.

Stratosfuel, Inc. will demonstrate a fuel cell car-sharing platform using the hydrogen-refueling network in Riverside and Ontario.

Calstart, Inc. will use battery electric vehicles in a ride-hailing service targeting community college students who attend Fresno City College from surrounding rural areas.

Envoy Technologies, Inc. will use battery electric vehicles to develop car-sharing programs for the Bay Area and Central Valley serving people who live in affordable multi-unit housing developments.

Projects are funded through the Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program (ARFVTP). The program invests up to $100 million annually in projects that support the advancement of alternative and renewable fuels and advanced vehicle technologies.

The Energy Commission also established a new advisory group that will consist of members representing disadvantaged communities who will provide advice on state programs proposed to achieve clean energy and pollution reduction. The goal is for clean energy programs to effectively reach low-income households and hard-to-reach customers, including rural and tribal communities.

As directed by Senate Bill (SB) 350, the 11 member advisory group will make recommendations to the Energy Commission and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). As defined in SB 350, disadvantaged communities are the most burdened census tracts in California.