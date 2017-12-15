« Johns Hopkins study links exposure to coarse particulate matter to increased risk of asthma in children | Main

Magna to showcase etelligentDrive systems at CES 2018; 3-motor e1 concept

15 December 2017

Magna will present its etelligentDrive systems at CES 2018 using the company’s e1 demonstration concept vehicle. The e1 system consists of one highly integrated e-drive system on the front axle and one on the rear axle with two electric motors.

With this layout, the demo car achieves superior longitudinal and lateral dynamics combined with excellent vehicle stability for more safety. Each e-drive system in the demo vehicle uses 140 kW motors, adding up to an overall performance of 420 kW peak. The e-motors are combined with a single-speed reduction-gear transmission and an inverter into a very compact package.

We believe in the next few years there will be several different variations of powertrain architectures on the market aimed at numerous ways to achieve CO 2 savings. —Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s Chief Technology Officer

Magna’s electrified powertrain capabilities include key components for modern e-drive systems: e-motor, gearbox, inverter and control software that can be easily integrated into vehicles. The solutions range from products for 48-volt mild hybrids to highly integrated e-drive systems for battery electric vehicles.

Electrified auxiliaries such as thermal management modules, electric water pumps or electric oil pumps complete the portfolio. For nearly 10 years, Magna has been supporting customers in the US and Europe from concept to production with products for battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.