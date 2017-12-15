« Johns Hopkins study links exposure to coarse particulate matter to increased risk of asthma in children | Main
Magna to showcase etelligentDrive systems at CES 2018; 3-motor e1 concept
15 December 2017
Magna will present its etelligentDrive systems at CES 2018 using the company’s e1 demonstration concept vehicle. The e1 system consists of one highly integrated e-drive system on the front axle and one on the rear axle with two electric motors.
With this layout, the demo car achieves superior longitudinal and lateral dynamics combined with excellent vehicle stability for more safety. Each e-drive system in the demo vehicle uses 140 kW motors, adding up to an overall performance of 420 kW peak. The e-motors are combined with a single-speed reduction-gear transmission and an inverter into a very compact package.
We believe in the next few years there will be several different variations of powertrain architectures on the market aimed at numerous ways to achieve CO2 savings.—Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s Chief Technology Officer
Magna’s electrified powertrain capabilities include key components for modern e-drive systems: e-motor, gearbox, inverter and control software that can be easily integrated into vehicles. The solutions range from products for 48-volt mild hybrids to highly integrated e-drive systems for battery electric vehicles.
Electrified auxiliaries such as thermal management modules, electric water pumps or electric oil pumps complete the portfolio. For nearly 10 years, Magna has been supporting customers in the US and Europe from concept to production with products for battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
In 2009, the company announced a vehicle-development partnership with Ford Motor Company to introduce a zero-emission lithium-ion battery electric vehicle (BEV)—this became the Ford Focus BEV, which entered the market in 2011 and is still produced today. Magna is responsible for providing the e-motor, electronic control module / inverter and the transmission for this vehicle.
Since 2012 Magna has supplied Volvo with the electrified rear axle drive system (eRAD) featured on the Volvo V60 and S60 plug-in hybrid models. Magna’s eRAD system offers multiple hybrid driving modes while also adding electric all-wheel-drive capability.
More recently, the company announced a Joint Venture partnership with Hasco in China to produce a high volume e-drive system for a German automaker.
One front, two rear... this has everything required for stability enhahcements such as torque vectoring. Any car with that drivetrain is going to be a BLAST on twisty roads.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | December 15, 2017 at 10:54 AM