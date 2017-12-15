« China Lake team devises new class of bio-based high-cetane renewable diesel fuels: dioxolanes | Main | California ARB approves 2017 Climate Change Scoping Plan; requires doubling the rate of GHG cuts »

Petrobras and ExxonMobil form strategic alliance

15 December 2017

Petrobras and ExxonMobil signed a memorandum of understanding regarding a strategic alliance jointly to identify and evaluate potential business opportunities. Petrobras and ExxonMobil will evaluate areas of mutual interest that can bring together their world-class experience across all sectors of the oil and gas production value chain, including opportunities for cooperation in exploration, production, gas and chemicals both inside and outside Brazil.

Petrobras said the formation of alliances is an important strategy in the Business and Management Plan 2017-2021, bringing significant potential benefits, such as risk sharing, augmented investment capacity in the oil and gas chain, technology sharing and strengthening of corporate governance.

This agreement both exemplifies and reinforces ExxonMobil’s strategic relationship with Petrobras and continuing emphasis on growing this relationship and its business in Brazil, building on its more than 100 years in the country.

In September, Petrobras and ExxonMobil jointly acquired six offshore blocks in the Campos Basin in the Brazil National Agency of Petroleum’s 14th tender round.

Petrobras is an integrated energy company with focus in oil and gas, recognized as a leader in deep and ultra-deep water exploration and production, operating mainly in Brazil. Currently, Petrobras produces close to 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day; ExxonMobil produces more than 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.