« ADB approves $499M loan to establish facility for improved air quality in greater Beijing area; includes hydrogen transport | Main | Aerion and Lockheed Martin partner to develop first supersonic business jet »

Print this post

Port of Los Angeles sets new record for highest monthly container volumes; 924,225 TEUs in November

16 December 2017

The Port of Los Angeles moved 924,225 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in November, the most containerized monthly cargo the Port has processed during its 110-year history. The previous record of 877,564 TEUs was set in November 2016.

Through November 2017, cargo volumes are 8,563,982 TEUs, an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period in 2016. The Port of Los Angeles is on track to be the first Western Hemisphere port to exceed 9 million TEUs in a calendar year.

Four vessels calling in Los Angeles each discharged and loaded more than 23,000 TEUs in November, all close to October’s 24,308 TEU record set last month in Los Angeles. —Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka

In November, loaded imports increased 6.1% to 463,690 TEUs compared to November 2016. Loaded exports increased 0.3% to 177,913 TEUs. Those figures, coupled with a 7.4% increase in empty container traffic, delivered overall volumes of 924,225 TEUs, an increase of 5.3% compared to last November.