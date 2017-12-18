« Italgas switching 2,500-vehicle company fleet to FCA natural gas vehicles | Main | Electrify America to install 2,800 charging stations at workplaces and multi-unit dwellings across US »

Print this post

Volkswagen appoints Frank Blome to head Battery Cell Center of Excellence

18 December 2017

Volkswagen has appointed Frank Blome, previously Chairman of the Management Board of Daimler subsidiary Deutsche ACCUmotive GmbH, to head the Battery Cell Center of Excellence of the Volkswagen brand. Blome will assume the newly created function with effect from 1 January 2018.

Blome holds a degree in electrical engineering and started his career as a development engineer in 1995. Following various positions as project manager and development manager for electric drive systems with Continental AG, he became Head of Energy Management of Continental AG in 2004.

In 2009 he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche ACCUmotive GmbH in Kirchheim/Teck and Kamenz. From 2013, Blome was also Managing Director of Li-Tec Battery GmbH.