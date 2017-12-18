Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« German researchers develop technique capable of determining Li metal plating during Li-ion battery charging; benefit for EVs | Main | DENSO and Toyota Tsusho to test quantum computing analysis of IoT traffic data »

Print this post

Startup Thor Trucks announces its ET-One electric Class 8 tractor prototype

18 December 2017

Los Angeles-based startup Thor Trucks announced its electric Class 8 tractor “semi-prototype” ET-One, with 80,000 pound carrying capacity. ET-One is targeted at short-haul markets where daily miles traveled rarely exceed 250.

AAMABADGAAgAAQAAAAAAAA4pAAAAJDM1N2MzYTc2LWEzODYtNDQzYi1hYzZkLTE1ZmQxODNlNjA2Nw

ET-One and company co-founders Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni

Thor plans to offer modular battery packs, with up to 1 MWh in battery storage to support ranges of up to 300 miles of range. Powertrain options range from 300-700 hp. Thor Trucks says it will price the ET-One from $150,000 to $250,000, depending upon the vehicle configuration.

Thor currently uses a cylindrical lithium-ion cell format to leverage class-leading energy densities. The company says it is looking forward to new battery technologies that have potential to allow for rapid charging or longer ranges and is ready to adapt to new technologies as they are commercially viable.

December 18, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)

Comments

Modular battery packs, up to 1 MWh storage for 300+ miles range, is an interesting approach.

Of course, range will be progressively extended with the arrival of higher performance SS batteries in the near future.

On the other hand, an extra 1+ MWh of SS batteries will not be very cheap to get range above 500/600 miles. Operators will have to pick between an extra $100,000+ of batteries or more frequent stops for recharge every 300 miles or so.

Posted by: HarveyD | December 18, 2017 at 06:18 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group