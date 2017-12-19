« EU Council of Ministers adopts position on Renewable Energies Directive; bumps renewables in transport to 14% in 2030 | Main | UPS pre-orders 125 Tesla electric Semis »

Beijing to cut annual new car registration quota by one-third to 100,000; 60% for new energy vehicles

19 December 2017

Xinhuanet reports that beginning next year, the Beijing municipal government will slash the annual new car registration quota by one-third, from 150,000 license plates to 100,000.

Of the 100,000, 60% are reserved for new energy vehicles. Beijing currently has registered a total of 137,800 electric cars. The Chinese capital intends to bring the total number of vehicles to around 6.3 million by the end of 2020.

Beijing residents apply for new car license plates through a lottery-style bidding system—a scheme intended to reduce pollution and congestion. From 2010 to 2016, the number of cars in Beijing grew by an annual average of 3.23%, while the length of roads only grew by 0.66% annually.

Beijing is also increasing its spending on the public transit system to reduce congestion. By 2020, Beijing’s metro lines will total 900 kilometers (559 miles).