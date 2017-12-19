« Germany launches €12.1M Fab4Lib project to develop large-scale production of Li-ion batteries; 6 GWh gigafactory | Main | Georgia Tech study suggests one in five materials chemistry papers may be wrong; MOFs as example »

Print this post

Continental successfully conducts Cellular-V2X field trials in China; demo’ing results at CES

19 December 2017

Continental and Huawei have conducted field trials to test the efficiency of the Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) communication standard (earlier post) in Shanghai with positive results.

C-V2X is emerging as a promising wireless communication technology, demonstrating strong potential for use in automated driving and intelligent mobility. (Earlier post.) C-V2X allows road users to communicate leveraging LTE and in future, the 5G mobile network. It is also designed to directly connect vehicles with each other as well as with the infrastructure and further road users.

Even in areas without mobile network coverage, C-V2X communication allows an exchange of time sensitive and safety critical information—warnings of potentially hazardous situations, for example.

In their field tests, the companies judged the performance of C-V2X direct communication on a set of parameters including reliability and latency. To test in realistic conditions, Continental conducted its driving tests in China’s National Intelligent Connected Vehicle Pilot Zone in Shanghai named “A Nice City”.

The joint tests leveraged Huawei’s prototype C-V2X module and infrastructure for use cases such as Emergency Brake Light and Stationary Vehicle Warning. While the average latency was 11 ms, single event message latencies as low as 8 ms were achieved, and throughout the tests the packet reception rate was nearly 100 percent.

Our C-V2X field test results have been extremely promising so far in terms of latency and reliability. What’s more, we have measured the results using pre-development hardware and we expect an even better outcome with serial products. We will continue our intense research and development into this new technology in order to bring the next generation of intelligent features to the connected car. —Johann Hiebl, head of Continental’s Business Unit Infotainment & Connectivity

Continental is committed to working in partnership with the ecosystem to integrate and deploy different wireless communication technologies, including 5G, C-V2X and Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC, IEEE 802.11p) to cater to the discrete market needs for advanced communications in the automotive industry.

Continental will demonstrate the results of the C-V2X field trials during the CES 2018 next month.