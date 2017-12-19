« Tritium Veefil-RT 50 kW fast chargers chosen for EV and V2G research project in Slovakia | Main | Continental successfully conducts Cellular-V2X field trials in China; demo’ing results at CES »

Germany launches €12.1M Fab4Lib project to develop large-scale production of Li-ion batteries; 6 GWh gigafactory

19 December 2017

In January, a consortium of 17 companies and research institutes in Germany will begin researching and developing processes for the large-scale production of lithium-ion battery cells. The Fab4Lib project aims to explore innovative solutions along the value chain of lithium-ion technology and to validate them in demonstrators.

The project is managed by TerraE Holding GmbH, which also plans to implement the results obtained successively and promptly in large-scale production in its own factories. (Earlier post.) The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) is contributing €5.5 million (US$6.5 million) to the €12.1-million (US$14.3-million) project, which will run for 18 months.

The BMBF is supporting the development of battery cell production in Germany with the project Fab4Lib. The aim is to support German companies in the supply of battery cells. This is especially important for car manufacturers. The battery represents a large part of the added value of electric vehicles. —Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Thomas Rachel

Partners in the Fab4Lib project are: TerraE Holding GmbH; StreetScooter GmbH; BMZ Batteries Assembly Center GmbH; SGL CARBON GmbH; Umicore AG & Co. KG; Custom Cells Itzehoe GmbH; Litarion GmbH; M + W Group GmbH; Manz AG; Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; ThyssenKrupp System Engineering GmbH; Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster; Chair of Production Engineering of E-Mobility Components (PEM) of RWTH Aachen University; Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW); Eco-institute; Institute for Applied Ecology e.V; and associated partners Solvay Fluor GmbH and Leclanché GmbH.

Partners of the consortium already supply technologies for mass production to international customers. With this joint approach of specialists in their respective field, a competitive value-added chain in significant size for the short-term expected market requirements for lithium-ion battery cells is to be created in Germany.

At the end of the project a competitive production unit with a production capacity of 6 GWh per year is to be developed. In the future, this unit can be modularly and multiply constructed where the required capacity is needed.