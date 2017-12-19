« Williams Advanced Engineering and Airbus collaborate on materials and battery technologies for Zephyr HAPS program | Main | Germany launches €12.1M Fab4Lib project to develop large-scale production of Li-ion batteries; 6 GWh gigafactory »

Tritium Veefil-RT 50 kW fast chargers chosen for EV and V2G research project in Slovakia

19 December 2017

As part of a research project into e-mobility and Vehicle to Grid (V2G) charging in Slovakia, a Tritium Veefil-RT 50kW DC fast charger has been installed at the Slovak Academy of Sciences in Bratislava.

ZEROEMISSION, Tritium’s distributor in the region, has joined with Nissan Sales Central & Eastern Europe and the Slovak Academy of Sciences in the project, which is looking at how to implement the most innovative charging solutions across the country.

Last week, Tritium announced that it has supplied all the fast chargers for the Belgium stage of the European Union’s UNIT-E fast-charging network. The Belgium phase of the project, led by major energy supplier, EDF Luminus, has seen the installation of 25 Tritium Veefil-RT 50kW fast chargers across the country, completing a fast charging corridor connecting France, Belgium and Netherlands.

All the Veefil-RT chargers are positioned along the Belgium motorway system, linking the country’s major cities. The Belgium section of the network was officially launched on 11 December 2017.