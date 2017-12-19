« Beijing to cut annual new car registration quota by one-third to 100,000; 60% for new energy vehicles | Main

Print this post

UPS pre-orders 125 Tesla electric Semis

19 December 2017

UPS, which operates one of the largest commercial trucking fleets in the world, reserved 125 of Tesla’s new battery-electric Semi tractors. (Earlier post.) The new tractors will join UPS’ extensive alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicle fleet, comprising trucks and tractors propelled by electricity, natural gas, propane and other non-traditional fuels.

The UPS reservation for the electric Class 8 tractor is the single largest pre-order known yet; Pepsico last week pre-ordered 100 units, the largest to that point. Other reservations have come in from companies such as Wal-Mart, J.B. Hunt, and Sysco.

UPS has provided Tesla real-world UPS trucking lane information as part of the company’s evaluation of the vehicle’s expected performance for the UPS duty cycle. UPS frequently partners with suppliers of emerging vehicle technologies to help them develop solutions that prove ready for stringent UPS use-cases.

Tesla’s Semi tractor claims up to 500 miles range on a single charge, an unparalleled cabin experience for drivers, enhanced on-road safety and significantly reduced long-term cost of ownership. Safety features include: automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automated lane guidance, and brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire with redundancy.

Tesla’s driver-assistance features have been found by the US government to reduce crash rates by 40%. Tesla expects to begin production of the vehicles in 2019 and UPS will be among the first companies to put the vehicles into use.

UPS’s preorder of Tesla vehicles complements and advances the company’s overall commitment to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from global ground operations 12% by 2025, a goal developed using a methodology approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

UPS has established a goal for 25% of the electricity it consumes to come from renewable energy sources by 2025. In addition, by 2020 UPS plans that one in four new vehicles purchased annually will be an alternative fuel or advanced technology vehicle, up from 16 percent in 2016. The company also set a new goal that by 2025, 40% of all ground fuel will be from sources other than conventional gasoline and diesel, an increase from 19.6% in 2016.

The company operates one of the largest private alternative fuel and advanced technology fleets in the US, and more than 8,500 vehicles throughout the world. This includes all-electric, hybrid electric, hydraulic hybrid, ethanol, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), propane, and renewable natural gas (RNG)/biomethane. UPS also operates one of the world’s safest commercial fleets, investing more than $194 million in global health and safety training in 2016. The company continues to install in-vehicle collision mitigation technology for its class 8 fleet.