Williams Advanced Engineering and Airbus collaborate on materials and battery technologies for Zephyr HAPS program

19 December 2017

Airbus and Williams Advanced Engineering have signed a memorandum of understanding under which the two companies will focus on the ways in which ultra-lightweight materials, battery technologies and electrical cell chemistries can be integrated on Airbus’ Zephyr High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) program.

In 2015, Airbus Defence and Space and Sion Power Corporation signed a three-year Collaborative Agreement under which Sion Power enhanced and supplied proprietary lithium sulfur (Li-S) batteries for use in Zephyr aircraft. (Earlier post.) Zephyr is a record-breaking, solar-powered, unmanned aerial system (UAS), or drone, with unique communications and surveillance capabilities. It will fly at more than 65,000 ft—above commercial air traffic—for months at a time. The first production examples are being manufactured at Farnborough for the UK Ministry of Defense.





With four decades of experience at the pinnacle of motor racing, where lightweight materials and structures are crucial to speed and safety, Williams is now developing these technologies and finding innovative solutions to weight saving with its know-how. Its most recent developments have included an innovative take on using recycled carbon fibre to manufacture components that can be 40% lighter than current alternatives.

