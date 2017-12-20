« JATO: European car registrations up 5.2% in November; SUVs post record market share | Main | France building Jupiter 1000 1MW Power-to-Gas project; connected to gas network »

Audi extends trade-in bonus in Germany for Euro 1-4 diesel owners switching to Audi Euro 6 vehicle

20 December 2017

In Germany, Audi is extending its trade-in bonus for customers who switch from diesel-powered cars that meet the Euro 1 through Euro 4 emissions standards to an Audi that meets the Euro 6 standard. The price advantage is scaled by model—depending on the category of the selected new car, it amounts to between €3,000 and €10,000 ($3,500 to $12,000).

(SEAT, ŠKODA, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands in Germany have also extended their similar offerings.)

The bonus is especially attractive for customers who select an Audi with an alternative drive such as plug-in hybrid technology or a g-tron model that runs on CNG (compressed natural gas). The extension to the trade-in bonus starts on 1 January 2018 in Germany and will run until 31 March 2018.

The bonuses offered by Audi are aimed at all drivers of diesel cars that comply with the Euro 1 through Euro 4 emissions standards—regardless of the model or brand. The end-of-life vehicle is taken off the road and scrapped. It does not necessarily have to be a new car as the company is also offering attractive conditions for customers who change over to a late-model used Audi. Approval of the bonus is granted directly through the Audi dealerships without customers having to make separate applications.

Customers who decide to buy an Audi with technology facilitating especially low emissions, such as an e-tron model with plug-in hybrid drive, enjoy additional benefits. If the conditions for the German government’s “environmental bonus” are fulfilled, customers receive that bonus in addition to the Audi bonus. This also applies for Audi A3 e-tron.