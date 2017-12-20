« Wärtsilä providing HY hybrid modules for Swedish port tug; first vessel operating with Wärtsilä HY solution | Main | Lloyd’s Register and UMAS release Zero Emission Vessels 2030 study »

German partners start testing of optimized aviation engine compression system

20 December 2017

Long-term partners MTU Aero Engines, the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) and GKN Aerospace Engine Systems have been working together within the European research program Clean Sky 2 to optimize an engine compression system and make it lighter. The resulting new technologies could be incorporated into the next generation of geared turbofans.

A test using the Inter Compressor Duct (ICD) rig has now been officially launched at the DLR site in Cologne. The ICD is the name of the transition channel between the low- and high-pressure compressors in a aviation engine. The aim is to better tailor the low-pressure compressor, ICD and high-pressure compressor to each other, in order to identify and exploit the potential for new engines that save even more fuel.

One important step on this path is the systematic measurement of flow conditions in short, sharply angled ICDs. To this end, a completely new wind-tunnel test rig has been constructed at the DLR Institute of Propulsion Technology in Cologne—the MTU Center of Competence for Propulsion Systems.

The ICD rig measures the channel flow in unprecedented detail: 500 pressure measurement points, probe measurements at three traversal levels, and laser techniques and turbulence probes allow an accurate insight into the flow.

The work is ongoing—over the course of the next year, three different ICD configurations will be tested. Building on the results achieved, a two-shaft test rig is to be designed in 2019 and constructed in the following year. The aim is for low- and high-pressure compressors to be tested together from 2021.