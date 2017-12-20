« Lloyd’s Register and UMAS release Zero Emission Vessels 2030 study | Main | Audi extends trade-in bonus in Germany for Euro 1-4 diesel owners switching to Audi Euro 6 vehicle »
JATO: European car registrations up 5.2% in November; SUVs post record market share
20 December 2017
New car registrations in Europe climbed 5.2% year-on-year in November 2017 to 1,250,281 units, according to JATO Dynamics. France, Spain and Germany, along with mid-sized markets including the Netherlands and Austria, experienced the biggest increases in volume for the month, off-setting a decline in the UK market where registrations were down 11.2%.
Despite a turbulent 2017 for the industry as a whole, which has faced threats from the diesel crisis, new emissions targets and Brexit, results for the first eleven months of the year show an overall increase in registrations of 3.8%, with 14.43 million units registered over the period.
Growth was driven by the ever-increasing demand for SUVs and registrations in the segment grew by 21.6% to almost 400,000 units. SUVs now make up 31.9% of the market, an increase of 4.3 percentage points from a market share of 27.6% during the same period last year.
The SUV segment was bolstered by increased demand for small (B-SUV), compact (C-SUV) and midsize (D-SUV) SUVs, which increased volumes by 25.5%, 16.6% and 41% respectively.
Latvia and Estonia held their positions as the European markets where SUVs are most popular, with market shares of 44.1% and 39.5% respectively. Significant market share increases for SUVs in Denmark, Poland and Norway contributed to the segment’s increased volume for November.
Despite its dominant position in the segment, with a share of 19.8% of the SUV market, Renault-Nissan was unable to take advantage of this increased demand, with registrations of its SUV vehicles only increasing by 2.4% for November. In contrast, PSA, due to the strong performance of its new Peugeot, Opel/Vauxhall and Citroen SUVs, saw its SUV registrations grow by 70.2% in November—meaning it outsold VW Group in the segment.
December 20, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments