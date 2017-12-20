« Audi extends trade-in bonus in Germany for Euro 1-4 diesel owners switching to Audi Euro 6 vehicle | Main | Mercedes-Benz Vans partnering in on-demand public transport pilot; targeting 300 vehicles »

France building Jupiter 1000 1MW Power-to-Gas project; connected to gas network

20 December 2017

The first Power-to-Gas project connected to the French gas transportation network—Jupiter 1000—is being built in Fos-sur-Mer. This 1 MW demonstrator will enable the transition from the concept phase to an industrial tool. The purpose of the project is to test the technical and economic viability of Power-to-Gas, by detecting and dealing with any technical, economic or regulatory difficulties, in order to reduce long-term investment and operating costs, and allow the deployment of a new wide-scale renewable gas production segment.

Coordinated by GRTgaz, this project involves a group of French partners with complementary areas of expertise: McPhy for electrolysis; Atmostat and the CEA (French atomic energy commission) for the methanation reactor; Leroux & Lotz for the CO 2 capture technology; the CEA for the R&D; CNR for the supplying of surplus renewables and ensuring the future remote management of the facility; RTE for the processing of electrical data; and GRTgaz and TIGF to manage the injection into gas networks.

GRTgaz owns and operates more than 32,000 km (20,000 miles) of buried pipelines in France and 28 compressor stations to transport gas between suppliers and consumers.





McPhy will supply two electrolyzers—one alkaline, one PEM—to convert surplus renewable electricity into hydrogen. The project represents the first comparison of these two technologies on an industrial scale and under the same usage conditions.

The project will inject 200 m3/h of hydrogen into the gas network, and also run a stream of the gas through a methanation reactor where, with captured CO 2 , it will be converted to methane—which will also be injected into the gas transportation network.

Jupiter 1000 to due to go live in 2018. The project is co-financed by the European Union as part of the ERDF Fund, by the State in the framework of Future Investments entrusted to ADEME and by the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur Region.

McPhy offers a range of electrolyzers ranging from 04 to 400 Nm3/h (and above with several electrolyzers operating in parallel), over a range of pressures from 1 to 30 bar.