Swedish fuel cell company accelerating development of range extender for EVs

20 December 2017

Swedish fuel cell company myFC is developing a range extender for electric cars. Aiming to show a prototype in 2018, the company has now initiated a project together with Gränges to accelerate the development.

myFC, established in 2005 as a spin-off from the fuel cell research at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, manufactures micro fuel cells and chargers for portable consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. Its JAQ Hybrid platform, which co-locates fuel cell and battery to charge smartphones and tablets, was launched in 2017. JAQ Hybrid is the company’s third hydrogen-powered product following JAQ and PowerTrekk. The company now seeks to expand into automotive applications.

The LAMINA Range Extender is based on myFC’s patented LAMINA technology. MyFC will collaborate with Gränges, which has a world-leading position in materials technology, in the development project.

We are getting a very knowledgeable partner from the automotive industry with unique expertise in materials engineering solutions. This enables us to increase both pace and precision in the development work. —Björn Westerholm, CEO of myFC Holding AB

The cooperation will mainly take place between myFC’s development unit in Stockholm and

Gränges’ development unit in Shanghai. Any IP development within the fuel cell area will befall myFC.