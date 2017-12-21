« Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivers first e-Crafters for testing; available Sep 2018 | Main | Webasto enters N. American EV charging market with family of Level 2 offerings »

New California EV infrastructure project launches with $4M effort in Fresno County

21 December 2017

A project promoting expansion of California’s electric vehicle charging network to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cars and light-duty trucks made its debut in Fresno County. Funded by the California Energy Commission and managed by the Center for Sustainable Energy (CSE), the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) works with community partners to develop and implement regional incentive projects that support the installation of charging infrastructure.

The $4-million Fresno County Incentive Project (FCIP) is the first incentive project to be launched under CALeVIP. FCIP will provide cash incentives for the purchase and installation of Level 2 electric vehicle chargers to owners of commercial properties, apartments, condominiums, workplaces and public agencies in Fresno County.

Rebates of $4,000 are available through FCIP to support installation of single-port charging stations, which charge one car at a time. Rebates of $7,000 are available for charging stations capable of charging two cars at a time.

Eligible FCIP applicants also may qualify for incentives available through the Charge Up! Program operated by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. It provides funding for businesses and public agencies in California’s Central Valley to purchase publicly accessible Level 2 charging stations.

CALeVIP and its regional incentive projects are being made possible through a grant by the Energy Commission’s Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program, which supports innovations in transportation and fuel technologies.

CALeVIP is currently funded for more than $15 million, with the potential to receive up to $200 million.