Daimler acquires majority stake in Chauffeur Privé private hire vehicle services in France; full acquisition in 2019

21 December 2017

Daimler Mobility Services has acquired a majority stake in Chauffeur Privé, one of the leading private hire vehicle services in France. With this step, Daimler Mobility Services has an operational presence in 15 European markets, strengthening its position of making it the leading mobility services provider in Europe.

As of now, Daimler Mobility Services controls more than 50 percent, with the intention to fully acquire Chauffeur Privé by 2019. The parties agreed not to disclose the financial details surrounding the deal which is still subject to regulatory approval.

The investment in Chauffeur Privé is another step in the implementation of the Daimler CASE strategy. The four letters stand for “Connected,” “Autonomous,” “Shared & Services” and “Electric.” Daimler Mobility Services bundles all services under “Shared & Services” - from carsharing (car2go) and ride hailing (mytaxi) to mobility platforms (moovel).

Daimler, with its financial strength, is ideally poised to continue its transformation from a pure car manufacturer to a comprehensive mobility services company as we pave the way to autonomous driving. —Bodo Uebber, Board of Management Member of Daimler AG responsible for Finance and Controlling and Financial Services

Chauffeur Privé was founded in 2011. With more than 1.5 million customers and 18,000 drivers, it is the leading provider of private hire vehicle services in France. Their service is offered in Paris, Lyon and at the Côte d’Azur. In France, the market of private hire limousine services has grown significantly, from less than 1,000 drivers in 2011 to more than 30,000 drivers in 2017.

More than 17 million customers are already registered for Daimler mobility services. Furthermore, Daimler Mobility Services has participation stakes in Blacklane, Careem, FlixBus, Turo and Via. Daimler is represented with mobility services in more than 100 cities in Europe, North America and China.