Didi Chuxing completes $4B+ equity funding round; investments in AI, international expansion, new energy vehicle ecosystem

21 December 2017

China-based Didi Chuxing, the world’s leading mobile transportation platform, completed a new equity funding round of more than US$4 billion. Both Chinese and international institutions joined this latest fundraising round.

With a substantial cash reserve, DiDi plans to scale up investments in AI talent and technologies, to further build up its intelligent driving and smart transportation capabilities, and to bring more innovative and diversified transportation services to broader communities around the world.

The company will also embark on initiatives in building new energy vehicle service networks, as part of the company’s efforts to lead the transformation of automobile and transportation industries and work towards global energy interconnection.

In November, Didi announced it had entered a joint venture to build its own charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs). (Earlier post.)