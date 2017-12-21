« Webasto enters N. American EV charging market with family of Level 2 offerings | Main | Daimler acquires majority stake in Chauffeur Privé private hire vehicle services in France; full acquisition in 2019 »

10,000 European orders for the new Nissan LEAF in two months

21 December 2017

The new Nissan LEAF, which was unveiled in Europe in October 2017, has accumulated 10,000 orders over the last two months; production is underway to support customer deliveries beginning in February 2018.

At the same point back in 2010, orders for the original LEAF could be counted in the hundreds.

We are delighted by the tangible customer interest we have received for the new LEAF as it confirms the leadership Nissan has in electric vehicles. However, the new LEAF is not just our new generation electric vehicle, but also the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility in Europe. —Gareth Dunsmore, Director, Electric Vehicles, Nissan Europe

In early October initial vehicle specifications and pre-sale pricing were released at Nissan’s Futures 3.0 event in Oslo, Norway. Since then, customers have been able to place orders for new LEAF through their local Nissan retailer.

The 10,000 customer orders have been taken without new LEAF being physically available in Nissan retailers for test drive, and without direct consumer advertising and promotion.

Production of the new LEAF began earlier this month at Nissan Europe’s manufacturing facility in Sunderland, UK.