Nel ASA awarded $7.71M for 3 hydrogen fueling stations in Europe
21 December 2017
Nel Hydrogen Solutions, a division of Nel ASA, has received $7.71 million in contracts for three hydrogen fueling stations. The first station will continue the success of combining Proton PEM Electrolysis with a Nel H2Station, and follows the $8.3-million contract announced in September for Sunline Transit Agency in California.
This Proton PEM Electrolysis/Nel H2Station fueling solution will be built for NT Bene in Pärnu, Estonia and will have a hydrogen capacity greater than 400 kg/day.
In addition, Uno-X Hydrogen AS, a Nel ASA joint venture, has been awarded a grant from Enova SF, for two hydrogen fueling stations in Akershus, Norway. Enova SF is a Norwegian public enterprise responsible for the promotion of environmentally friendly production and consumption of energy.
