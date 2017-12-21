« Nel ASA awarded $7.71M for 3 hydrogen fueling stations in Europe | Main | Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivers first e-Crafters for testing; available Sep 2018 »

Renesas Electronics and Airbiquity deliver secure, high-performance automotive solution with OTA update capabilities for autonomous driving

21 December 2017

Renesas Electronics Corporation and Airbiquity announced a secure, high-performance automotive solution with over-the-air (OTA) capabilities, targeting advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (V2X), and automated driving applications of the future.

The companies are integrating Airbiquity’s OTAmatic cloud-based OTA software and data management service delivery solution on Renesas’ high-performance, low-power R-Car H3 automotive computing platform. The combined solution based on the R-Car H3 system-on-chip (SoC) is compliant with the ISO 26262 safety functionality (FuSa) standard, and offers a secure automotive computing platform with targeted and scalable on-demand OTA software update and data management capabilities.





An increasing dependency on software, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and microprocessors (MCUs) to power emerging autonomous vehicle systems and features—combined with the intricacy and complexity of securely managing OTA software updates and data collection for millions of vehicles simultaneously—has spurred a demand for an automotive-grade solution using high-performance telematics processors backed by a robust OTA software update and data management solution.

Airbiquity OTAmatic securely orchestrates and automates multi-ECU OTA campaigns with policy-driven dependency, rollback, and recovery; certification, authentication, and encryption; dynamic data collection and upgradable analytics; intelligent network selection, data caching, and transfer; customized consumer notifications, prompts, and consent; and campaign creation, approval, reporting, and administration.

OTAmatic can also be deployed via Airbiquity’s Choreo cloud, leading public clouds such as Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services, or on-premise data centers to best meet automaker and supplier management, security, and business needs.

The Renesas R-Car H3 provides advanced cognitive computing capabilities and enhanced computing performance that can accurately process large volumes of information from vehicle sensors in real-time, making it suited for driving safety support systems.

The R-Car H3 is part of Renesas’ open, innovative, and trusted Renesas autonomy Platform for ADAS and automated driving that delivers total end-to-end solutions scaling from cloud to sensing and vehicle control.