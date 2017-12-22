« Berkeley Lab team develops predictive model to optimize biomass blends for commercial-scale biorefinery processing | Main | UCR researchers develop novel sulfur-silicon cell architecture for Li-ion batteries »

EPA releases NPRM on grain sorghum oil pathway for renewable fuels

22 December 2017

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on the life-cycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with biofuels that are produced from grain sorghum oil extracted at dry-mill ethanol plants. EPA’s evaluation of the GHG emissions shows that producing biofuels from distillers sorghum oil results in no significant upstream agricultural GHG emissions.

As such, biodiesel and heating oil produced from distillers sorghum oil via a transesterification process, and renewable diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, naphtha, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) produced from distillers sorghum oil via a hydrotreating process, would meet the lifecycle GHG emissions reduction threshold of 50% required for advanced biofuels, and biomass-based diesel under the Renewable Fuel Standard program.

Based on these analyses, EPA is proposing to amend the RFS program regulations to define the term “distillers sorghum oil”. We also propose to add to the regulations approved pathways from the production of biodiesel and heating oil from distillers sorghum oil via a transesterification process, and renewable diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, naphtha, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) produced from distillers sorghum oil via a hydrotreating process. —NPRM