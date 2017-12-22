« NHTSA, IIHS: 4 of 20 automakers have AEB standard on more than half of MY 2017 vehicles in US | Main | Berkeley Lab team develops predictive model to optimize biomass blends for commercial-scale biorefinery processing »

Strategy Analytics ranks GM Super Cruise high in user experience evaluation

22 December 2017

A recent user experience evaluation from the In-vehicle UX (IVX) group at Strategy Analytics of the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system in the 2018 Cadillac CT6 found that Super Cruise had two key aspects which provided a compelling experience, though it also fell victim to some of the same issues as other semi-autonomous systems.

Key report findings include:

Super Cruise is the first semi-autonomous system on market which uses a sophisticated driver monitoring system (equipped with eye and head position tracking). GM’s theory is that this implementation could augment other methods traditionally used to keep the driver in the loop, such as ensuring that the driver’s hands stay on or near the steering wheel.

Overall, Super Cruise scored favorably on the IVX rating scale for semi-autonomous systems as two drive-critical aspects of the system—lane centering technology and audible / non-jarring tactile alerts for escalated take-over requests—rated clearly one cut above its peers.

Design changes of the HMI at two time-points—driver hand-off and messaging in the instrument cluster—could improve its usability tremendously.

There are two main issues with GM’s Super Cruise. The time-point of driver hand-off to Super Cruise is missing a clear and obvious non-visual indication that the hand-off was successful; and messaging in the instrument cluster is too wordy for a high-speed use case and at times, nonsensical. However, this is not the first time we’ve noted these human factors issues in a system: our recent evaluations of other comparable systems have also noted these usability issues. —Derek Viita, Senior Analyst and report author