GAC Motor coming to Detroit show with EV concept targeted at US market

24 December 2017

GAC Motor, China’s fast-growing automaker, is returning to the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) for the fourth time with all lineup and innovative new vehicles. GAC Motor will be debuting its high-end flagship MPV model; a new signature sedan; and an electric concept car that targets the young generation in the US market.

GAC Motor has sold more than 460,000 vehicles from January to November in 2017, a 38.9% year-on-year increase, while establishing sales and services networks in 14 countries supported by top global suppliers, covering the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa and North America.

GAC Motor now ranks the highest among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific’s 2017 China Initial Quality Study (IQS). The company aims to build a production capacity of 500,000 vehicles by 2017 and of 1,000,000 vehicles by 2020.