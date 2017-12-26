« Mitsubishi Electric to exhibit smart mobility concept car at CES 2018 | Main | Short-term exposure to low levels of air pollution linked with premature death among US seniors »

Alps Electric introducing new capacitive input device for automotive applications

26 December 2017

For use in autonomous cars of the future, Alps Electric has developed an input device based on capacitive technology that enables gesture and touch input and control of systems around the driver. The company will showcase the technology at CES 2018.

The device contributes to a comfortable user experience by allowing accurate input, such as selection of menu options, without actually making direct contact with the touch panel. This is achieved using a highly sensitive capacitive sensor, an Alps-developed algorithm and original ASIC design.





The Alps booth at CES will present examples of solutions integrating the device with natural materials such as leather and wood, taking advantage of its sensitivity and accuracy. Visitors to the booth will be able to operate the solutions.