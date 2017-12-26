Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« Mitsubishi Electric to exhibit smart mobility concept car at CES 2018 | Main | Short-term exposure to low levels of air pollution linked with premature death among US seniors »

Print this post

Alps Electric introducing new capacitive input device for automotive applications

26 December 2017

For use in autonomous cars of the future, Alps Electric has developed an input device based on capacitive technology that enables gesture and touch input and control of systems around the driver. The company will showcase the technology at CES 2018.

The device contributes to a comfortable user experience by allowing accurate input, such as selection of menu options, without actually making direct contact with the touch panel. This is achieved using a highly sensitive capacitive sensor, an Alps-developed algorithm and original ASIC design.

Alps_Electric_Capasitive_Input_Device

The Alps booth at CES will present examples of solutions integrating the device with natural materials such as leather and wood, taking advantage of its sensitivity and accuracy. Visitors to the booth will be able to operate the solutions.

December 26, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group