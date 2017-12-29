« DOE: transit rail ridership increasing, while transit bus ridership declining | Main

Print this post

Streetscooter using BMW i3 packs in electric delivery vehicles

29 December 2017

Streetscooter GmbH, the wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Post that is developing a line-up of electric parcel delivery vehicles (earlier post), is using BMW i3 battery packs in some of its fully electric vehicles.

The battery modules are identical to those of the current BMW i3 and are produced by the BMW Group Competence Center for Electric Mobility in Dingolfing. Earlier this year, BMW i announced a partnership with Torqeedo, a provider of electric boat propulsion systems. (Earlier post.) The high-voltage batteries of the BMW i3 will also be installed there.





The compact lithium-ion battery pack installed in the BMW i3 consists of 8 modules with 12 cells each and has a total capacity of 33 kWh. The battery management system, including cabling, sensors as well as the heating and cooling system are BMW i-specific developments.

The BMW i3 high-voltage modules are exemplary for extraordinary reliability and performance in the car sector. They enable us to use state-of-the-art electric drive technology and integrated energy management even in demanding supply and distribution traffic. —Professor Achim Kampker, CEO of Streetscooter GmbH





Streetscooter, founded in 2010 at RWTH Aachen, is focused on providing solutions for last-mile delivery. StreetScooter GmbH has been a subsidiary of Deutsche Port DHL Group since 2014.

In August, Streetscooter and Ford presented the first of the jointly produced electric delivery vans in Cologne, Germany. The vehicle, called the StreetScooter WORK XL, is based on a Ford Transit chassis fitted with a battery-electric drivetrain and a body designed and built to Deutsche Post DHL specifications. (Earlier post.)