Westport Fuel Systems signs MOU with Weichai Power in next step to commercialize HPDI for heavy-duty trucks in China

29 December 2017

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Weichai Power Co., Ltd., setting the framework for finalizing the development, marketing, and commercialization of the Westport high pressure direct injection (Westport HPDI) technology (earlier post) in China.

Westport HPDI 2.0 delivers performance and fuel economy equivalent to that of current high performance diesel-fueled engines, but with diesel substitution of more than 90% by natural gas. This combination of high performance and high efficiency is critical for heavy-duty engines in demanding commercial applications.

The MOU states that Westport Fuel Systems will provide support for the Westport HPDI development activities to meet China VI emissions standards and will supply certain components.

The parties are expected to enter into a definitive agreement in early 2018.

