Zimbabwe developing vehicle fuel economy regulations

29 December 2017

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is working to establish a vehicle fuel economy policy. The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) Head of Petroleum Andrew Guri said preliminary steps towards the policy have started with a baseline study having already been conducted.

The study showed fuel consumption for local vehicles averaging 8 liters per 100 kilometers (29 mpg US).

University of Zimbabwe Department of Geography and Environmental Science lecturer, Dr Paradzayi Tagwireyi said incentives are necessary to deter the importation and purchasing of cars with big engines in order to protect the environment.

In Africa, only South Africa has a fuel economy policy.