« Geely Holding accelerates drive into commercial vehicles by becoming largest shareholder in truckmaker AB Volvo; $3.3B investment | Main | Fleet EV developer Workhorse plans to spin off ShureFly aviation business, except for package delivery drone »

Print this post

Nissan offering new LEAF owners in Japan free solar panel installation

28 December 2017

Owners of the new Nissan LEAF in Japan can receive free installation of solar panels for their homes if they sign up for an electricity retail plan offered by Ecosystem Japan.

The offer is part of a joint campaign by Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Ecosystem Japan. The campaign aims to promote the use of clean energy to power the 100% electric Nissan LEAF. New LEAF owners who sign up for Ecosystem’s Jibun Denryoku (“personal electricity”) plan qualify for free installation of a solar power generation system. They can also get a discount on a plan called the Daytime Assist Plan.

Participants are encouraged to charge their LEAFs during the day using electricity from their solar panels, or at night when demand for grid power is lower.

The campaign targets customers living in the Kanto region and runs until the end of March 2018. To qualify, owners of the new Nissan LEAF must sign up for Ecosystem Japan’s Jibun Denryoku plan and are required to continue on the plan for 20 years. When the contract expires, ownership of the solar power generation system will be transferred to the LEAF owners for free. Ecosystem Japan will bear installation and maintenance costs during the contract period.