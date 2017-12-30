« Evoke Electric Motorcycles reduce weight with lighter, more energy dense battery cells | Main

Print this post

Porsche opens its 100th sales site in China, its largest market

30 December 2017

Porsche has opened its 100th sales site in China. The new “Porsche Studio” in Guangzhou uses an innovative sales concept similar to the “Porsche on Sylt” site. The sports car manufacturer plans to use the new site to interact with new target groups in their everyday lives in a more direct format. The new premises are centrally located in a luxury shopping mall, offering customers an insight into the complete range of the brand’s services, both in person and in virtual formats. A Porsche Experience Center will also be opened in Shanghai in spring 2018.

In recent years, China has become Porsche’s largest single market. Our four-door sports cars are especially popular in Asia but demand for our two-seater models is also increasing rapidly. —Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board responsible for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG

China has already become the most important market for the 718 models. In the first three quarters of 2017, more than 5,100 Boxster and Cayman vehicles were delivered in China.

At 460 square meters, the new showroom in Guangzhou includes an exhibition area for new vehicles as one of its key features. In addition, all five model lines offered by the sports car manufacturer can be visualized and customized in the customer’s preferred color using an iPad and various model cars based on the typical clay models from the Design Studio.

The Shanghai Experience Centre—the sixth after Atlanta, Leipzig, Silverstone, Le Mans and Los Angeles—offers classic race track modules and an off-road course. With a total of five sections, visitors can experience the sporty nature of Porsche sports cars on the race track as well as putting them through their paces on rougher sections of terrain.