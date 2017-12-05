« Groupe PSA and Nidec form JV for automotive traction motors | Main | Yosemite first US national park to purchase electric buses from Proterra »

Print this post

FastCharge consortium evaluating ultrafast charging; 450 kW anticipated

5 December 2017

The German FastCharge project, inaugurated in July 2016, is investigating the limits of fast charging systems for the future. Participants of the three-year project are Allego GmbH, the BMW Group as the consortium leader, Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH, as well as Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and Siemens AG.

The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure is supporting the FastCharge research project with €7.8 million (US$9.3 million). The National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology Organization (NOW) is supervising and coordinating the compliance with the grant requirements.

The charging time of electric vehicles depends primarily on current and voltage: the higher the voltage and amperage, the faster the battery can be filled. However, in real life application, these factors cannot be increased at will. The FastCharge project focuses on the study of the technical and physical limits of all components and systems involved in charging, both in the vehicle and the infrastructure.

The anticipated charging capacity is up to 450 kW—three times the maximum charging capacity available at stations today. A voltage of 900 volts and an amplitude of 500 amperes for a projected charging time of under 15 minutes pose major challenges on all components involved.

Consequently, it is planned to cool down charging cables, plugs and vehicle power sockets during the charging process, allowing for the use of more flexible cables with smaller diameters that can be handled like today’s fuel hoses.

For this solution, FastCharge applies the plugs and standards of the Combined Charging System (CCS), which has already stood the test of everyday operations in today’s series-production e-cars. This would mean that vehicles with lower current and voltage demands can easily be serviced at the fast-charging stations too.

The collaborative project is studying all aspects of fast charging in practical application, aiming to introduce and manufacture the required technologies on an industrial scale. Along with analyzing potential capacity increases in the charging process, the project also investigates the prerequisites and processes for the operation of ultrafast charging systems, including an automated registration and billing process for customers.

The combined expertise of the individual project partners ensures that the entire value chain is covered. It is planned that, as early as next year, the complete system will be ready to reach the prototyping stage and be presented to the public. This way, FastCharge will play an important part in increasing long-distance viability and consequently the market acceptance of battery electric vehicles.