Infineon supplying components for Audi A8; autonomous driving; engine control; chassis

4 December 2017

Infineon is supplying key components for the Audi A8, the world’s first series production car featuring level 3 automated driving.

Various chips from Infineon are to thank for safe automated driving in the Audi A8: sensors, microcontrollers and power semiconductors. Radar sensor chips from the RASIC family are installed in the front and corner radar. They send and receive high-frequency 77-GHz signals and forward these on to the central driver assistance controller (zFAS).

A microcontroller from the AURIX family is a key component of the zFAS for reliable automated driving. AURIX enables to secure the connection to the vehicle data bus. It assesses and prioritizes data packets and initiates their processing in the fastest possible time. For example, it initiates emergency braking based on data from radar and other sensor systems.

AURIX microcontrollers are used in several controllers in the Audi A8: On the one hand, they control the functions for the engine. On the other, they operate in the Audi AI active chassis and in the electronic chassis platform, which controls the shock absorption. The microcontrollers also support activation of the airbag.

In addition to the electronics for drive, driver assistance and chassis, other semiconductor solutions from Infineon are installed in the comfort and body electronics, such as, for example, LED drivers from the LITIX Basic family in the tail lights as well as bridge drivers from the Embedded Power family in the windscreen wipers.