Webasto enters N. American EV charging market with family of Level 2 offerings
21 December 2017
Webasto, a top-100 global tier-one automotive and aftermarket equipment manufacturer, is entering the North American Electric Vehicle charging market and will unveil a full service electric vehicle (EV) charging program.
The offer includes a professional, nationwide installation and service network. The wall-mount Level-2 charging technology products will be displayed publicly for the first time in North America at CES 2018.
The company will exhibit a range of Level-2 charging stations designed for North America, Europe and Chinese markets at CES. Compatible with both Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Battery Electric Vehicles, these units are designed for home, business and multi-unit dwelling applications. Each are customizable to meet OEM vehicle-specific requirements.
The company’s wall mounted solution provides up to 50-amp or 12 kW of charging power and can be offered with connectivity and smart home capabilities. The wall mounted solutions with connectivity features comes complete as a UL compliant system with intelligent load management and SAE J1772; IEC 62196 – Type 1 plugs for the North American market.
