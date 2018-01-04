« Continental showcasing autonomous driving control unit at CES | Main | Ricardo supporting Active Response trial to unlock grid capacity for electric vehicles »

BMW Group US electrified vehicle sales up 31.2% to 21,208 units in 2017; 6% of total sales in US

4 January 2018

Sales of BMW Group electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles increased 31.2% in 2017 to 21,208 units, accounting for 6.0% of total BMW Group sales in the US.

BMW offers six electrified vehicle models in the US, including the BMW i3 and BMW i8, as well as the BMW i Performance models: BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e and the BMW X5 xDrive 40e. MINI offers the MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle.

Overall for 2017, BMW brand sales were down 2.4% on total sales of 305,685 vehicles compared to 313,174 sold in 2016. December 2017 sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 4.3% for a total of 34,253 compared to 32,835 vehicles sold in December 2016.

Notable individual vehicles in December included the BMW 5 Series, the BMW X1 and the BMW X5. Sales of the BMW 5 Series increased 124% to 4,743 vehicles. The BMW X5 was up nearly 10% to 6,847 vehicles while the BMW X1 was up 6.4% to 4,454 vehicles.

For December, MINI USA reported 4,611 vehicles sold, a decrease of 1.0 percent from the 4,658 sold in the same month a year ago. In 2017 MINI USA reported a total of 47,105 vehicles sold, a decrease of 9.5 percent from the 52,030 vehicles sold in 2016.