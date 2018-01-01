« Hyundai prices 2018 Ioniq PHEV starting at $24,950; 29 miles all-electric range | Main

Print this post

Velodyne cuts price of VLP-16 Puck LiDAR sensor in half

1 January 2018

Velodyne LiDAR is now offering its most popular LiDAR sensor, the VLP-16, to customers around the world for up to a 50% cost reduction.

Demand for our VLP-16s grew tremendously in 2017. As a result, we increased capacity and now can pass along savings as cost reduction to our customers. We want to make 2018 a year of optimism for the autonomous vehicle, especially as the first waves of robocabs hit the road. Our goal is the democratization of transportation safety by making it accessible to every man, woman, and child in the world as quickly as possible. —David Hall, Founder and CEO, Velodyne LiDAR

Established earlier this year, Velodyne’s San Jose Megafactory today leverages advanced and streamlined manufacturing techniques to build a range of Velodyne LiDAR sensors, including the Ultra Puck VLP-32C and the recently announced VLS-128.

The VLP-16 was launched in 2016 and had an immediate impact on multiple industries, most notably automotive. It delivers a small, accurate, reliable, and affordable sensor for real-time 3D vision with 100 meters of range and a 360-degree surround field-of-view. Today, the VLP-16 is one of the most widely adopted LiDAR sensors ever made, with use cases that span a multitude of industries, including automotive, freight, 3D mapping, unmanned aerial vehicles, industrial, and robotics.

Velodyne LiDAR invented and patented the world’s first 3D real-time LiDAR sensor for autonomous vehicles. Over the last ten years, Velodyne sensors have been installed in thousands of vehicles around the world, traveling millions of real-world miles.