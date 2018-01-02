« Tata Motors, Westport Fuel Systems in development and supply agreement; natural gas solutions to meet upcoming India BS-VI emissions standards | Main | IHS Markit: annual autonomous vehicle sales to surpass 33M in 2040; autonomous mobility in more than 26% of new car sales »

Franklin County Schools in Alabama purchases 44 propane-powered school buses

2 January 2018

Navistar’s IC Bus brand has received an order for 44 CE Series school buses by Franklin County Schools in Alabama, powered by the Power Solutions International (PSI) 8.8-liter LP propane engine.

Purpose-built for the school bus industry, the CE Series with PSI propane engine is designed to provide diesel-like performance with higher torque at lower engine speeds. The high torque-low speed design greatly benefits stop-and-start applications to allow immediate acceleration after stops and greater hill climbing capability.

This not only improves startability and gradability, but also eliminates excessive noise, heat and vibration associated with constant engine revving. Minimal revving reduces engine wear, oil usage and maintenance, while increasing durability and efficiency.

The buses are being built at the IC Bus assembly plant in Tulsa, Okla. Deliveries will begin in the summer of 2018 and will be complete in time for back-to-school transportation needs in the 2018-2019 school year.