Volkswagen brand produced more than 6M vehicles in 2017

2 January 2018

The Volkswagen brandproduced more than six million vehicles in 2017, setting a new record. The largest model offensive to date in the history of the Volkswagen Group’s core brand and growing demand from customers across the globe led to the new record.

This development is driven by the long-standing best-sellers Jetta, Golf, Santana, Passat and Polo, growing demand for the Tiguan and recently launched products such as the new Polo, Arteon and T-Roc. Overseas models have also contributed to the production record. The Chinese Santana sedan is an especially popular model.

The Volkswagen brand produces vehicles at more than 50 plants in 14 countries. Since series production started with the original Beetle 72 years ago, more than 150 million Volkswagens have rolled off the production lines. The brand’s global product portfolio now includes over 60 models.

In 2017, Volkswagen launched more than 10 new models throughout the world. Over the next few years, the entire product range is to be renewed and expanded in core segments such as SUVs and e-mobility.

By 2020, the brand will offer 19 SUV models throughout the world and will increase the share of SUVs in the overall model range to 40%.

In the second phase, from 2020 onwards, the brand is to build up a comprehensive family of full-electric vehicles on the basis of an entirely new electric architecture. The I.D. will be the automobile future of Volkswagen. The family will include the I.D., I.D. Crozz and I.D. Buzz. These three models are part of the initial formation which Volkswagen will be introducing at rapid intervals from 2020 onwards to launch its worldwide electric offensive.

In 2025, one million electric Volkswagens are to reach the roads.