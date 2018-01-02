« Split injection Miller cycle with boost decreases knock tendency and increases torque in downsized engine | Main | Franklin County Schools in Alabama purchases 44 propane-powered school buses »

Tata Motors, Westport Fuel Systems in development and supply agreement; natural gas solutions to meet upcoming India BS-VI emissions standards

2 January 2018

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has entered into a development and supply agreement with Tata Motors Limited for their 4 cylinder and 6 cylinder natural gas spark-ignited commercial vehicle engine family to meet the Indian Government’s new Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards, scheduled to take effect in April 2020.

Westport Fuel Systems has been working with Tata Motors since 2012 and has partnered to develop and launch their current BS-IV certified natural gas spark-ignited engines for commercial vehicles. Under this new program, since spring 2017, Westport Fuel Systems has been developing their next generation of natural gas spark-ignited engines to meet the BS-VI emission standards.

Upon completion of the program, Westport Fuel Systems will be supplying the critical natural gas components to Tata Motors, including advanced gas injection systems and controls, featuring the new Westport WP582 Engine Management System, built to optimize the overall engine performance and fuel efficiency.

BS-VI standards, which are equivalent to Euro-VI standards, are two steps ahead of the BS-IV standards currently in effect due to a heightened concern on India’s air quality levels.

Recent rules enacted in Delhi and the National Capital Region place limits on diesel and petrol vehicles while mandating natural gas for commercial vehicles such as taxis and city buses. Significant environmental benefits of the BS-VI over BS-IV include about an 87% reduction in tailpipe NO x emissions and 55% reduction in methane emissions beside stringency required by on-board diagnostics standard.

India is one of the world’s largest commercial vehicles markets. According to NGV Global statistics, India currently has more than 3 million natural gas powered vehicles, up 69% since last year, with over 1,200 compressed natural gas fueling stations. In addition, recently the Ministry for Road Transportation and Highways approved plans to develop liquefied natural gas fueling stations across the country.