Nissan researching “Brain-to-Vehicle” technology; decoding driver motor cortex activity in real-time

3 January 2018

Nissan is researching technology that will enable vehicles to interpret signals from the driver’s brain, redefining how people interact with their cars. The company’s Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) technology promises to speed up reaction times for drivers and will lead to cars that keep adapting.

Nissan’s B2V technology is the first system of its kind. The driver wears a device that measures brain wave activity, which is then analyzed by autonomous systems. By anticipating intended movement, the systems can take actions—such as turning the steering wheel or slowing the car— 0.2 to 0.5 seconds faster than the driver, while remaining largely imperceptible. Nissan will use a driving simulator to demonstrate some elements of the technology at CES 2018 next week.

This technology is the result of research into using brain decoding technology to predict a driver’s actions and detect discomfort:

Predict: By catching signs that the driver’s brain is about to initiate a movement such as turning the steering wheel or pushing the accelerator pedal, driver assist technologies can begin the action more quickly. This can improve reaction times and enhance manual driving.

Detect: By detecting and evaluating driver discomfort, artificial intelligence can change the driving configuration or driving style when in autonomous mode.

Other possible uses include adjusting the vehicle’s internal environment, said Dr. Lucian Gheorghe, senior innovation researcher at the Nissan Research Center in Japan, who’s leading the B2V research. For example, the technology can use augmented reality to adjust what the driver sees and create a more relaxing environment.

The potential applications of the technology are incredible. This research will be a catalyst for more Nissan innovation inside our vehicles in the years to come. —Dr. Lucian Gheorghe

B2V is the latest announced development in Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for transforming how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.