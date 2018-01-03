« Magna to showcase its electrification and autonomy solutions at CES 2018 | Main | Caterpillar Marine developing hybrid tug with Sanmar Shipyards; Advanced Variable Drive »

Baidu selects ON Semiconductor image sensors for Apollo Autonomous Driving Platform

3 January 2018

ON Semiconductor has joined Baidu’s Apollo Autonomous Driving Platform. (Earlier post.) Through this collaboration, ecosystem partners can get the plug-and-play compatible imaging solutions jointly developed by both companies.

Apollo provides an open-source, reliable software and hardware system, enabling the efficient development of autonomous driving systems by automotive systems designers. Image sensing is a key component of the Apollo platform which supports enhanced autonomous driving functionality.

ON Semiconductor’s fully-qualified 3μm-based advanced CMOS image sensor product provides a foundation to allow customers to immediately begin development of vision systems for autonomous driving, with the flexibility to move to future sensors at volume deployment. With high dynamic range (HDR), the sensor is able to provide crisp, clear single images and video in the challenging low- and mixed-light scenes synonymous with automotive environments.

In addition to simplified and accelerated design, test and implementation of automotive camera applications, the relationship gives Apollo ecosystem members priority access to ON Semiconductor’s technical support and product information.

All Apollo partners will also get early opportunities to work with future generation, breakthrough image sensing technologies from ON Semiconductor.

Given the importance of cameras as sensors for autonomous driving, we considered many aspects in our selection process for the Apollo platform including product roadmap, experience in automotive, and technical support for ecosystem platforms. ON Semiconductor was the right choice for Apollo platform image sensor needs. —Zhenyu Li, VP and General Manager of Intelligent Driving Group at Baidu

Apollo is holding a launch event at CES 2018 for the Apollo 2.0 platform.