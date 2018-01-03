« Nissan researching “Brain-to-Vehicle” technology; decoding driver motor cortex activity in real-time | Main | Nexeon leading $13.6M project SUNRISE to advance silicon anode technology for higher capacity EV batteries »

DOE selects 6 projects for $30M in funding to boost unconventional oil and natural gas recovery

3 January 2018

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has selected six projects to receive approximately $30 million in federal funding for cost-shared research and development in unconventional oil and natural gas (UOG) recovery.

The projects, selected under the Office of Fossil Energy’s (FE’s) Advanced Technology Solutions for Unconventional Oil and Gas Development funding opportunity, will address gaps in the understanding of reservoir behavior and optimal well-completion strategies, next-generation subsurface diagnostic technologies, and advanced offshore technologies.

As part of the funding opportunity announcement and at the direction of Congress, DOE solicited field projects in emerging unconventional plays with less than 50,000 barrels per day of current production, such as the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale and the Huron Shale.

All six projects represent a component of DOE’s portfolio to advance the economic viability and environmentally sound development of domestic UOG resources and support ongoing programmatic efforts in both onshore and offshore UOG research.

These efforts include (1) improving understanding of the processes involved in resource development; (2) advancing technologies and engineering practices to ensure these resources are developed efficiently with minimal environmental impact and risk; and (3) increasing the supply of US oil and natural gas resources to enhance national energy dominance and security.