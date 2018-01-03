« OSU team developing chemical looping technology to convert fossil fuels and biomass to syngas while consuming CO2 | Main | Baidu selects ON Semiconductor image sensors for Apollo Autonomous Driving Platform »

Magna to showcase its electrification and autonomy solutions at CES 2018

3 January 2018

Magna will showcase key products in electrification, autonomy and mobility during CES 2018.

By using virtual reality technology, attendees will experience firsthand how an autonomous vehicle works. Attendees can also design their own new mobility vehicle and take their bespoke design for a virtual test drive.

In addition, the company will showcase its latest electrification technology through its e1 demonstration concept vehicle. The e1 consists of one integrated e-drive system on the front axle and one on the rear axle with two electric motors (e-motors) providing superior longitudinal and lateral dynamics combined with excellent vehicle stability for more safety.

Magna also comes to CES ready to vet new partners. The company has already partnered with universities (including MIT, Stanford, etc.), technology companies, incubators and start-ups to identify and auto-qualify new technologies. In the past 12 months, Magna has scanned more than 800 companies and entered proof-of-concept stage with more than 30 start-ups.