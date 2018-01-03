« DOE selects 6 projects for $30M in funding to boost unconventional oil and natural gas recovery | Main

Nexeon leading $13.6M project SUNRISE to advance silicon anode technology for higher capacity EV batteries

3 January 2018

Nexeon, a UK-based developer of silicon anode materials for Li-ion batteries (earlier post), and its partners have been awarded £7 million (US$9.5 million) in Innovate UK funding toward a £10-million (US$13.6-million) project to develop significantly better materials for Li-ion batteries. The work is an essential step to achieving electric vehicles (EVs) with a range of 400 miles and above.

The project, named SUNRISE (after Synthomer, UCL & Nexeon’s Rapid Improvement in the Storage of Energy), will develop better battery materials based on silicon as a replacement for carbon in the cell anode, and optimize cell designs for automotive application.

Innovate UK will fund the majority of the £10-million project as part of the Faraday Battery Challenge. SUNRISE is also intended to enhance the UK’s position as a center of excellence for battery development, and support the materials manufacturing supply chain in the UK.

Nexeon will lead the silicon material development and scale-up stages of the SUNRISE project, while polymer company Synthomer will lead the development of a next generation polymer binder optimized to work with silicon, and ensure anode/binder cohesion during a lifetime of charges. Nexeon and University College London (UCL) will jointly lead the work on material characterization and cell performance.

Silicon is currently being adopted as a partial replacement for carbon in battery anodes, typically up to the level of 10% replacement, but problems caused by expansion when the cells are charged and discharged remain a hurdle.

Project SUNRISE addresses the silicon expansion and binder system issues, and allows more silicon to be used, further increasing the energy density that can be achieved in the cell. Innovative silicon anode material with a polymer binder represents a drop-in replacement for current graphite anode systems.

The biggest problems facing EVs—range anxiety, cost, charge time or charging station availability—are almost all related to limitations of the batteries. Silicon anodes are now well established on the technology road maps of major automotive OEMs and cell makers, and Nexeon has received support from UK and global OEMs, several of whom will be involved in this project as it develops. —Dr Scott Brown, Nexeon CEO

Nexeon has patented a unique way of structuring silicon to overcome the previous problems of poor cycle life encountered when using silicon by mitigating the volume expansion issue.

The Faraday Battery Challenge was announced in July, and is the first in a series of Research Challenges managed by Innovate UK as part of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF). The Faraday Battery Challenge is an investment of £246 million (US$334 million) over four years to help UK businesses seize the opportunities presented by the transition to a low carbon economy, to ensure the UK leads the world in the design, development and manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles. Success in creating a viable battery supply chain will lead to the creation of hundreds of UK jobs, according to Innovate UK.